SPICER Ian Michael John On 8th March 2019,
peacefully at his home
in Bridlington,
formerly of Cleckheaton
aged 57 years, Ian,
much loved dad of Britney,
Jack, James and Jonathan,
a very dear and loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle and
remembered with affection
by his companion Tracy.
Funeral service will take place
at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Friday 5th April 2019
at 10.30am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of
The Castle Hill Hospital
Cancer Trust Fund.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
