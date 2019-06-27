Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Ian Harker


1957 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ian Harker Notice
HARKER Ian Frederick 17.10.1957 - 16.06.2019
Loving Husband of Linda,
dearest Son of Lily, proud Father of Ashley, Rachel, Joel and Amy,
Step-Father to Vicky and Steven, also a much loved Father-in-law, cherished Brother of Pat, Jackie and Russell and a wonderful Grandad to his 7 grandchildren.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Kirkwood Hospice for which a plate will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143
Can all friends please meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
