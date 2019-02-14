|
|
|
CHAMBERLAIN Ian On 31st January 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Ian aged 68 years,
formerly of Batley.
A dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loving dad of Mark, Paula, Andrea and Darren,
a dear father in law to Julie and Adam, a much loved grandad of Harry, Layla, Olly, Karla and Nicholas, a beloved brother of Andrew, Simon, Graham and
the late Peter.
Service and cremation at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 28th February
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only but donations would be appreciated to
The British Lung Foundation,
a collection box will be provided
on the day.
All enquiries to
G M Binks Funeral Directors, Ossett
Tel. 01924 272601.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
