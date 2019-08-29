|
|
|
UNION Hazel All the family of the late
Hazel Union convey their thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations
for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation &
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Fund
received following their sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the staff of
Prospect Road Surgery for their
care and attention and to
Mrs H McKerchar for her visit
and comfort at this time.
Sincere apologies to Julie,
loved daughter-in-law of Hazel.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019