|
|
|
UNION nee Bratley
Formerly TAYLOR
Hazel On 2nd August 2019,
suddenly, but peacefully
at her home in Ossett,
aged 79 years, Hazel,
beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of Janet, Diane, Christine, Paul and the late Susan, very dear mother in law of
Richard and Brian, dearly loved
by all her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren also a loved sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 1pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Hazel may be placed in the collection box provided at the service for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019