|
|
|
Joyce Hazel On August 21st 2019.
Peacefully at home, Hazel,
aged 71 years, of Grange Moor.
Dearly loved Wife of Colman, much loved Mum of Shaun and Craig and Mother in Law of Karen and Gill, beloved Grandmother to Rubi,
Lily, Ollie, Charlie and Freddie.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Upper Hopton
on Friday September 6th at
1.00pm, followed by private
family burial at St Bartholomew's Churchyard, Grange Moor.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, for Pancreatic Cancer UK, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard funeral home,
tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Church.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019