|
|
|
Garnett Hazel 30th August 1949
- 29th October 2018
I can't believe a year has passed since you left me my love,
it seems like only yesterday, there's not a day goes by without tears and thoughts of the wonderful memories of
our life together.
So now you belong to Heaven,
but darling take comfort as I do,
that each day that passes
brings me closer to you.
I will never stop loving you,
so until we're together again,
good night sweetheart,
you will forever be my always.
You ever loving husband Alex x
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019