Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Garnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Garnett

Memories Condolences

Hazel Garnett Memories
Garnett Hazel 30th August 1949
- 29th October 2018

I can't believe a year has passed since you left me my love,
it seems like only yesterday, there's not a day goes by without tears and thoughts of the wonderful memories of
our life together.
So now you belong to Heaven,
but darling take comfort as I do,
that each day that passes
brings me closer to you.
I will never stop loving you,
so until we're together again,
good night sweetheart,
you will forever be my always.

You ever loving husband Alex x
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.