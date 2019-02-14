|
|
|
BONOMI Formerly Taylor
Nee Haslam
Gwendolyn On 22nd January 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury
and formerly of Derbyshire,
aged 55 years, Gwendolyn,
beloved wife of Alan,
much loved daughter of Movita,
and dearly-loved sister of Richard.
A private committal for close
family and invited friends
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 11.30am following which
refreshments will be served at
Dewsbury INDL Club, Westtown.
All will be made welcome at
a service of Thanksgiving for
Gwendolyn's life which will take
place at Dewsbury Gospel Church
at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
funeral directors, for the benefit
of the Branch Christian School.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
