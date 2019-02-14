Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Bonomi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Bonomi

Notice Condolences

Gwendolyn Bonomi Notice
BONOMI Formerly Taylor
Nee Haslam
Gwendolyn On 22nd January 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
of Earlsheaton, Dewsbury
and formerly of Derbyshire,
aged 55 years, Gwendolyn,
beloved wife of Alan,
much loved daughter of Movita,
and dearly-loved sister of Richard.
A private committal for close
family and invited friends
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 11.30am following which
refreshments will be served at
Dewsbury INDL Club, Westtown.
All will be made welcome at
a service of Thanksgiving for
Gwendolyn's life which will take
place at Dewsbury Gospel Church
at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
funeral directors, for the benefit
of the Branch Christian School.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.