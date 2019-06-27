Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Rika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Rika

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Rika Notice
Rika Gwendoline Angela On 23rd June 2019 after a
long illness so bravely borne,
of Scholes, Gwen aged 67 years.

The beloved wife of Steven,
the dearly loved and loving
mum of Heidi and Craig,
a very dear mother-in-law and
devoted granny of
Kia, Ellie, Archie and Josh.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 8th July 2019
at 12 noon.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be
given to The Cavell Unit.
A plate for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices