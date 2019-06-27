|
Rika Gwendoline Angela On 23rd June 2019 after a
long illness so bravely borne,
of Scholes, Gwen aged 67 years.
The beloved wife of Steven,
the dearly loved and loving
mum of Heidi and Craig,
a very dear mother-in-law and
devoted granny of
Kia, Ellie, Archie and Josh.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 8th July 2019
at 12 noon.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be
given to The Cavell Unit.
A plate for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
