Grahame Briggs Notice
BRIGGS On 2nd October 2019, sadly passed away at Pinderfields Hospital,

Grahame
aged 57 years
of Liversedge.

Brother to Jackie and Gary,
uncle to Tom and Joe and a
friend to many.

The funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 24th October at 10.30am.

Family flowers only but if desired, donations may be given in memory of Grahame to the PDSA.
A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.

All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
