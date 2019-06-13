Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
Grace Newell Notice
Newell nee Ibbotson
Grace Mary On 6th June 2019,
at Fieldhead Court Nursing Home, Thornhill, aged 87 years, Grace, beloved wife of the late Eric, mother of Sandra, Rita,
the late Janet and the late David,
a dear mother in law,
loving grandma, great-grandma, sister and auntie.

Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 21st June 2019
at 2.20pm.

Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors of Dewsbury 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
