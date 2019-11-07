Home

Glenys Pearson

Glenys Pearson Notice
PEARSON née Edwards
Glenys On 2nd November 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne,
at her home in Mirfield,
aged 84 years, Glenys,
loving wife of the late Gerald,
a dearly loved mum, mother in law,
grandma, great-grandma
and aunty.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 25th November 2019
at 12.30pm.

Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
Kirkwood Hospice.
Black clothing is not essential.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
