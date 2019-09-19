|
|
|
WRIGHT Glenn Christopher Maggie, Marion, Lisa and Chris would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of the Cavell Unit at DDH received following the sad loss of Glenn.
Sincere thanks to
Dr Dalal and staff of
Earlsheaton Medical Centre,
doctors and staff of the Cavell Unit,
Dewsbury District Hospital,
Pinderfields and
St James' Hospitals for their
care and support and to
Mr Martyn Jones for
his thoughtful words at
the funeral service.
Finally, to Judith Brooke and her
team at George Brooke Ltd for
compassionate, caring and
supportive funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019