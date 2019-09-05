|
WRIGHT Glenn Christopher On 31st August 2019, peacefully at home, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, aged 64 years, Glenn, beloved son of Marion and the late Derek,
much loved husband of Maggie, dearly loved dad of Chris and Lisa, a very dear father-in-law, stepdad and grandad, a cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 16th September 2019
at 1pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of the Cavell Unit at DDH.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019