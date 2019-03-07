|
SECKER Gladys
(née SCOTT) Passed away in the loving care of the King Edward Care Home on Wednesday 20th February 2019, aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late Sid,
loving mum of David and
mother-in-law of Pat, cherished nana of Lindsay and Mark, and a proud great-nana of Joseph, Marly, Summer and Jacob.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel, Stocks Lane, Carleton, FY6 7QS on Tuesday 12th March, 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made
for Dementia U.K.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral
Home. Tel: 01253 355663
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
