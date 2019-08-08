Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Gladys Marshall Notice
Marshall Gladys On 1st August 2019, in hospital, aged 101 years, Gladys,
loving and much loved wife of
the late Geoffrey,
beloved mother of Jean,
the late Hazel and the late Brenda,
very dear mother in law of Graham, Edward and the late Brian, loved grandma of John, Edwina, Michael, Alan, Richard, Robert, Patricia, Vincent, Alan, Gillian, Ben, Cheryl and Neil and
a proud great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 19th August 2019
at 11.40am. Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the
Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019
