BROSKOM Gladys Evelyn Sandra, Alan and families
would like to convey their most
sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the
kind expressions of sympathy,
cards and messages of condolence and donations
for the benefit of Help for Heroes
and The British Heart Foundation
received following their
recent sad loss.

Thanks also to
Grove House Surgery
and Pinderfields Hospital
for their support and care and
Rev Mark Umpleby for his
comforting words
at the funeral service.

Finally to Judith Brooke of
George Brooke Ltd for her kind,
caring support throughout.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
