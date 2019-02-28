|
|
|
BROSKOM née Sykes
Gladys Evelyn On 19th February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Batley, aged 87 years, Gladys,
beloved wife of the late Norman,
much loved mum of
Sandra and Alan,
a very dear mother-in-law of Pete,
loving grandma of
Laura and Sofie and
great-grandma of Finley, Dilon,
Alfie-Bowe, Jacob and Freddie.
Funeral service will take place
at The Twin Chapel, Batley on
Monday 18th March 2019
at 2.30pm, followed by interment
at Batley Cemetery.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the Twin Chapel.
Family flowers only please
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the
benefit of Help for Heroes
and The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
