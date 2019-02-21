|
|
|
HEMINGWAY-NAGLE Gillian On 2nd February 2019, of Mirfield Marina and formerly of Thornhill, aged 66 years, Gill, precious wife of Richard, loving mum of Elisa and Mark, beloved daughter of Evelyn and the late Jack Hemingway, dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,
a much-loved daughter in law, sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Thornhill on
Thursday 7th March 2019 at 11:30am, followed
by a private committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Gill may be placed on the collection plate in church for the benefit of Water for Life.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More