Howley Gerald Mrs Mary Howley, Mary and Maureen would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the
sad loss of Gerald.
Thanks also to the doctors of Eightlands Surgery and everyone at Kirkwood Hospice for their support and care and to
Mr Martyn Jones for
his comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019