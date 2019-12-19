Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Howley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Howley

Notice

Gerald Howley Notice
Howley Gerald Mrs Mary Howley, Mary and Maureen would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the
sad loss of Gerald.
Thanks also to the doctors of Eightlands Surgery and everyone at Kirkwood Hospice for their support and care and to
Mr Martyn Jones for
his comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -