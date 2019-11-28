Home

Howley Gerald On 23rd November 2019, peacefully at home, Dewsbury, aged 91 years, Gerald, dearly loved husband for 70 years of Mary, much loved dad of Mary
and Maureen, a very dear and loved father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.

Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019
at 10.30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.

Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
