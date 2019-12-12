|
Barraclough Gerald On 2nd December 2019,
peacefully in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 86 years, Gerald,
much loved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Stuart and very dear father-in-law of Catherine.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 10am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of The West Yorkshire
M S Therapy Centre.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019