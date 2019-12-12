Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Barraclough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Barraclough

Notice Condolences

Gerald Barraclough Notice
Barraclough Gerald On 2nd December 2019,
peacefully in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 86 years, Gerald,
much loved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Stuart and very dear father-in-law of Catherine.

Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 10am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of The West Yorkshire
M S Therapy Centre.

Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -