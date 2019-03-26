|
SYKES George Douglas On 20th March 2019, at his home in Mirfield, formerly of Morley and Wortley, Leeds, aged 91 years, Douglas, loving husband of Brenda, much-loved father of Janet, Hilary and Anne, a dear grandfather to Becky and Kit, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Douglas will be held at Zion Baptist Church, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please; charitable donations in memory of Douglas may be made at the service, by post or online to:
Caring for Life, Crag House Farm, Leeds, LS16 7NH
www.caringforlife.co.uk/donate
Those attending the service
please do not feel sombre clothing to be essential.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 26, 2019
