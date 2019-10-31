|
|
|
PATTERSON GEORGE On 10th October 2019,
peacefully at
Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
aged 86 years, George,
devoted husband of the late Irene,
loving and much loved dad of
Jacqueline, Sandra, Elaine and George, dear father in law of Ian and Mandy, beloved grandad of Victoria, Chris, Andrew, Laura, Richard, Ashleigh, Reece,
Rebecca and Isobel and
great grandad of Evie, Sara,
Saeed and Adaline, a dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service was held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 28th October 2019.
May He Rest In Peace.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019