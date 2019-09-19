Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30
Norristhorpe United Reformed Church
George Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL George On 11th September 2019, peacefully at Manor Croft Nursing Home, George aged 84 years of Liversedge.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Pam, devoted Dad of Paul and Jane, dear Father-In-Law of Gillian and Richard, cherished Grandad of James, Nathan, Jordan, Amber and a good
friend to many.

Funeral service will be held at Norristhorpe United
Reformed Church on Thursday 26th September at 10:30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu
if so desired and will be shared between the Rosewood Specialist Palliative Day Support and Norristhorpe United Reformed Church for which a plate will be available.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143

Can all friends please
meet at church.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019
