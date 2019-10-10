Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:00
St John's Church
Dewsbury Moor
George Mack

George Mack Notice
MACK George On 29th September 2019, peacefully at home, Westtown, Dewsbury, aged 69 years,
George, dearly loved
husband of Becky,
much loved dad of
George, Jonny, Eddie, Storme, Lacey and Evie,
a very dear father-in-law
and grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place
at St John's Church,
Dewsbury Moor on
Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 2pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed on the collection plate provided for the benefit of Church Funds and The British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019
