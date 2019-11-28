Home

George Lyons

George Lyons Notice
LYONS George Passed away on November 15th
at The Earl Mountbatten Hospice on The Isle of Wight,
aged 96 years.

Loving husband of his darling
late wife Marion.
He leaves behind his daughter Muriel, son in law John, Grandchildren
Richard and Nicola
and Great Grandchildren
Jackson, Ethan, Mallory,
Reggie and Billy.

Funeral service at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday December 2nd at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations for
The Earl Mountbatten Hospice
can be made after the service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
