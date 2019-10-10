|
|
|
WINDLE Geoffrey Anthony On 9th September 2019,
peacefully at his home in Dewsbury, aged 65 years,
Geoff, much loved father of
Adam and Michelle Leaona,
loving grandad of Olivia and
forever loved by Patricia.
A private family ceremony
will be held at The Minster Church
of All Saints, Dewsbury on
Thursday 24th October 2019,
followed by a service of farewell
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Donations in Geoff's memory
may be placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
Dignity in Dying UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019