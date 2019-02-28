|
PEASE Geoffrey The family of the late
Geoffrey Pease would like to
convey their most sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends,
neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy, cards
and messages of condolence
and donations for
Knowl Park Day Centre received
following their recent sad loss.
A special thank you
to Assist Healthcare,
especially Diane,
to all at Church Grange and
also Staff at Huddersfield
Royal Infirmary for their support
and care and to Rev Jayne Lee
for her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
