Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Geoff Peacock Notice
PEACOCK Geoff On Wednesday, February 27th
of Thornhill, aged 85 years.
Peacefully in Dewsbury Hospital
surrounded by his family.
Geoff,
dearly beloved husband of June,
loving and much loved dad of
Martin and his wife Wendy,
Jonathan and the late Mark
and adored and doting grandad of
Daniel, Jacob and Alex.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday, March 27th
at 10.30am.
No flowers by request.
Donations in Geoff's memory for
The Diabetes Centre
at Dewsbury Hospital
may be made on leaving the service.
Mourners to wear clothing
which they are comfortable wearing
either black or colours.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
