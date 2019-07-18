Home

WRIGHT Gary Mrs Lynda Wright and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and
former colleagues from
British Waterways for their
kind expressions and
messages of sympathy
during the sad loss of Gary.
Our appreciation also
extends to Daniel Burton and
Minister Michael Beecham
for their comforting words
at the funeral service.
Thanks also to
Howarth Funeral Service
for their professional and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019
