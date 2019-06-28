|
|
|
WRIGHT Gary On 17th June 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 63.
Loving husband of Lynda.
Dearly loved son of Marion
and the late Derek Wright.
Much loved brother of Glenn,
Roger, Philip and Judi.
A very special dad to
Lindsey and Katie
and step-dad to Joanne and Lee.
A loved and respected granddad,
great granddad, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 4th July at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Any kind donations will
be for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Batley News on June 28, 2019