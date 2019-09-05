Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
Fixby
Garry Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Garry Proprietor Toffee Smiths
On 26th August 2019,
suddenly at his home in
Gomersal, aged 76 years,
Garry, loving husband of Anne,
dearly loved dad of Simon and the late Mark, a much loved grandad and great-grandad also
a dear brother.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby, on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 2pm.

No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Garry may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of
The Forget Me Not Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
