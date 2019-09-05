|
Wood Freda
(née Hatcliffe) On 1st September 2019 of Hightown, Freda aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late Stanley, dearly loved and loving mum of Kathryn and Tracy, a very dear sister, dear mother-in-law and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019