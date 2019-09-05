Home

Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Wood Freda
(née Hatcliffe) On 1st September 2019 of Hightown, Freda aged 83 years.

The beloved wife of the late Stanley, dearly loved and loving mum of Kathryn and Tracy, a very dear sister, dear mother-in-law and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 1.30 pm.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
