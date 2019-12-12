|
MICKLETHWAITE Freda On 5th December 2019,
suddenly, of Clayton West,
and formerly of Mirfield,
aged 83 years, Freda,
loving wife of Roy,
beloved mum of Ann and Paul,
dear mother in law
of John and Linda and
dearly loved grandma
of Imogen and Iris,
also a very dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral Service will be held at
The Wellhouse Moravian Church,
Mirfield on Monday
23rd December 2019 at 12.15pm,
followed by private committal
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Freda
may be placed on the collection
plates provided in church
for Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019