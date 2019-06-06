Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Brearley Frank On 24th May 2019,
suddenly at his home in Thornhill,
aged 79 years, Frank,
loved husband of Christine,
dad of Jane, Samantha, Richard, Sally and the late Frank,
a dear father in law, grandad,
uncle and brother in law.

Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 1pm.

Friends and family please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in Frank's memory
may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the
benefit of The British Heart Foundation and The Greyhound Rescue Charity.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
