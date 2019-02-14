|
Battye Frank On January 29th, 2019, peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
and of Emley and
formerly of Batley.
Frank Battye aged 88 years,
the dearly loved husband
of the late Denise,
the much loved dad
of Stuart and Heather,
father in law of Janet and Stephen,
a dear devoted granddad
of Mark, Sarah and Jack and
great granddad of Georgia.
Will friends please meet for service
at St.Michael's Parish Church,
Emley at 11am on
Friday 22nd February.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired would be
appreciated for Kirkwood Hospice
for which a donation plate
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright
Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
