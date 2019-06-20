Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Leeds
Frances Craven

Frances Craven Notice
CRAVEN Frances On 9th June 2019, peacefully,
aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late Harry, a loving mum to Alan and Jeff.
Also a much missed grandma
to Nigel and Keelie and
great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Macmillan Nurses and may be
left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at:
Crabtree and Son Funeral Directors
Tel:0113 2525243
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
