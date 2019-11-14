|
|
|
SMITH (Née ANDERSON)
Ethel On 5th November 2019,
peacefully after a short illness in Pinderfields's Hospital,
of Brownhill, aged 81 years,
Ethel, a much loved wife of David,
a loving mum to Stephanie & Grant, a beloved nan to Liam, Shellie, Ashley & James and
a very dear mother-in-law
to Sean & Jayne.
The Funeral Service will be held at St. Saviour's Church, Brownhill on Thursday 28th November at 12.00noon, refreshments will be served in the Church Hall immediately after the Service
prior to a Committal Service at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Macmillan Cancer Support,
a donation box will be available. Friends accept this intimation
to meet at Church
and wear bright clothing.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019