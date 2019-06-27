|
|
|
Dunn Ethel Peacefully in hospital on
Thursday 20th June 2019,
after a short illness.
Ethel, aged 86 years, of Scholes.
The beloved Wife of the late Maurice and a dearly loved Mum of Christine and Ian,
dear Mother-in-Law of
David and Fiona.
A much loved Nin
to Katie and her husband Nigel, Laura and Ellie.
Loving Great Grandma of Lily
and a dear Auntie.
The funeral service will take place at David Butterfield
Funeral Directors
Private Chapel of Rest,
Bradford Road, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton
on Friday 5th July at 11.00am
and will be followed by a
private committal.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Colourful clothing welcomed. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for
The Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue, for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors on 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More