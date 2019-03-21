|
SENIOR Ernest Ian, Ann and all the family convey their thanks to the many relatives, friends and neighbours for
the kind expressions of sympathy,
flowers, cards and
donations shared between
Hopton in Bloom and Church funds received following the
sad loss of Ernest.
Thanks to the lovely staff of
Pilling House and wards 5c
Calderdale Royal Hospital for their
care and attention and to
Rev Hugh Baker for his kind visits
and words of comfort at this time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for professional and
supportive funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
