SENIOR Ernest On 9th March 2019,
in hospital, lifelong resident
of Upper Hopton,
aged 96 years, Ernest,
dearly loved husband of
the late Barbara,
much loved father of Ian and Ann,
dear father in law of Astrid
and the late John,
beloved grandad of
Howard, Helen, Tom,
Claire, Edward and Ben and
great-grandad of Elena and Oliver.
Funeral service will be held
at St John's Church, Upper Hopton
on Wednesday 20th March 2019
at 2.30pm, followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed on the collection plate
in church for the benefit of both
Church Funds and
Hopton in Bloom.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
