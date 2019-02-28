Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Walsh

Notice Condolences

Eric Walsh Notice
WALSH ERIC AND MARION On 4th February 2019,
Eric aged 93 years and Marion aged 90 years of Lightcliffe.
Loving and sadly missed
parents of Carole.

Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between Forget-Me-Not Childrens Hospice and The Listening for Life Centre, Bradford for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.