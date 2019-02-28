|
|
|
WALSH ERIC AND MARION On 4th February 2019,
Eric aged 93 years and Marion aged 90 years of Lightcliffe.
Loving and sadly missed
parents of Carole.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between Forget-Me-Not Childrens Hospice and The Listening for Life Centre, Bradford for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More