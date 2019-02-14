|
SANDS Eric Wilfred Peacefully after a short illness
on the 27th January 2019 at
Dewsbury District Hospital,
aged 95 years.
Loved husband of the late Barbara and beloved father of Chris and adored granddad of Lacy and Alex. Dear friend to many and
a respected long time member of the The Central Yorkshire Cricket League and long serving treasurer of Heckmondwike Cricket Club.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday
27th February 2019 at 12.30pm.
In lieu of floral tributes donations
in Eric's memory may be made
at the service for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation and
Fibromyalgia Action UK.
Enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike,
Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
