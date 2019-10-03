Birthday memories



Eric Law

October 7th.

A very loving and devoted

Husband of Irene.

Who will always be my world,

My hero, the wind beneath

my wings, my one and only,

Second to none.



You are my star and you

will always shine.



Life isn't about the breaths that

we take its about that moment

that takes your breath away,

That moment was when we

first met, true love never dies,

We started life together as two trees, our roots became so entwined and when all

the pretty blossom had fallen,

we were one tree not two.

Near, far, I know where you are, safe in my heart and the heart

will go on and on until one day,

at God's will, we will meet again,

you will take my hand, we will

have all the time in the world together for eternity.



I will miss and love you forever.

Your heart broken Wife, Irene x Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019