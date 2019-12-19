Home

C V Gower Funeral Directors Ltd (Winscombe)
The Square
Winscombe, Somerset BS25 1BS
01934 842945
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
14:00
Sedgemoor Crematorium
Somerset
Eric Harrison Notice
HARRISON Eric Formerly of Hartshead,
passed away peacefully in
Nashley House, Weston Super Mare on 11th December 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved dad, grandad
& great-grandad,
he will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate Eric's
life will be held at Sedgemoor Crematorium, Somerset, TA6 4SR on Friday 3rd January 2020
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Nashley House Residents Fund
may be sent to
C V Gower Funeral Directors,
The Square,
Winscombe, BS25 1BS,
Tel: 01934 842945.
www.cvgower.co.uk
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
