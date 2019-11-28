|
|
|
Coulson Enid
(nee Kilburn) Peacefully in hospital on
21st November 2019, aged 87 years and of Roberttown.
Beloved wife of the late Dereck.
A dearly loved Aunt of
Judith and Peter, Jillian and Carl.
Also a much loved great aunt of Karl, Oliver and Connie.
The Funeral service will take place at All Saints Church Roberttown on Monday 9th December
at 12.15pm, followed by
a committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations will be appreciated for
All Saints Church, Roberttown.
A collection plate will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019