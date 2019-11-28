Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Enid Coulson

Enid Coulson Notice
Coulson Enid
(nee Kilburn) Peacefully in hospital on
21st November 2019, aged 87 years and of Roberttown.
Beloved wife of the late Dereck.
A dearly loved Aunt of
Judith and Peter, Jillian and Carl.
Also a much loved great aunt of Karl, Oliver and Connie.
The Funeral service will take place at All Saints Church Roberttown on Monday 9th December
at 12.15pm, followed by
a committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however if desired donations will be appreciated for
All Saints Church, Roberttown.
A collection plate will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
