Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Mowvley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Mowvley

Notice Condolences

Ellen Mowvley Notice
MOWVLEY Ellen Claire Suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital on the 15th July 2019,
aged 73 years.

Beloved wife of the late Roy and loving mum and mother-in-law of Peter and Jeanette, Gordon and Louise and Joanne.
Adored grandma
and great-grandma,
loved by all who knew her.

A celebration of Ellen's life
will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road on Tuesday 6th August 2019
at 11.15 am.

In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the Crematorium for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK.

Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.