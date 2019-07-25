|
MOWVLEY Ellen Claire Suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital on the 15th July 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy and loving mum and mother-in-law of Peter and Jeanette, Gordon and Louise and Joanne.
Adored grandma
and great-grandma,
loved by all who knew her.
A celebration of Ellen's life
will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road on Tuesday 6th August 2019
at 11.15 am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the Crematorium for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019