SCOTT Elizabeth On 25th June 2019 suddenly but peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Elizabeth aged 66 years
of Heckmondwike.
Loving wife of the late Melvyn, much loved mum of Paul, an adored and dear mother-in-law
of Carrie-Ann, a devoted grandma to Emma, Cai, and Maison
and a very dear sister.
Family and friends are
invited to meet at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 11.15 a.m. for a service to celebrate Elizabeth's life. Family flowers
only by request, but if desired donations in memory of Elizabeth may be given to Kirkwood Hospice. A box will be made available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019