Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services Ltd (Birkenshaw, Bradford)
Arnold House
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD11 2AN
01274 653115
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Scott

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Scott Notice
SCOTT Elizabeth On 25th June 2019 suddenly but peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Elizabeth aged 66 years
of Heckmondwike.
Loving wife of the late Melvyn, much loved mum of Paul, an adored and dear mother-in-law
of Carrie-Ann, a devoted grandma to Emma, Cai, and Maison
and a very dear sister.

Family and friends are
invited to meet at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 11.15 a.m. for a service to celebrate Elizabeth's life. Family flowers
only by request, but if desired donations in memory of Elizabeth may be given to Kirkwood Hospice. A box will be made available at the service for this purpose.

All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.