|
|
|
GREENWOOD née Johnson
Elizabeth On 21st October 2019,
at her home in Ossett,
aged 80 years, Betty,
loving and much loved wife of Sam,
dearly loved mum
of Jane and Dean,
dear mother in law of Julie,
a proud and loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Betty will be received into
St Joseph's RC Church,
Batley Carr, on Monday
4th November 2019 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 5th November 2019
at 11am, followed by committal
at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Betty
may be placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of PHA UK
(The Pulmonary
Hypertension Charity)
R I P
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019